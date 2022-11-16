Al Roker shares important news following absence on Today as fans hope he will return soon The Today star has been absent from the NBC daytime show over the past few days

Al Roker has been absent from Today for the past few days, and his adoring fans have been wondering where he is.

The NBC star has been keeping a low profile on social media during his time off, but on Tuesday he shared some exciting news about a new - and very important - program he is hosting alongside Today co-star Dylan Dreyer, concerning the environment.

The TV favorite posted a preview of the newly-released show, called The More You Know, alongside the following message.

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker's rise to fame

It read: "People are talking about the climate... including me and @dylandreyernbc. What can we all do to help the environment? Stream themoreyouknow now on @peacocktv or at the link in bio."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many expressing their excitement at seeing Al on another show, while others sent supportive messages saying that they were hoping to see the star back on the TV soon.

"Hope you are doing well Al and are just on vacation," one wrote, while another replied: "Hope you are okay Al, hurry back to the Today Show." A third added: "Where are you Al? We miss you."

Al Roker shared a new social media post during his time off Today

During his time off, Al's seat has been kept warm by Jacob Soboroff, who has been hosting the Third Hour of Today alongside Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones.

While he has had some time off Today of late, he made several appearances via pre-recorded video segments throughout the past few days.

One saw him and Hoda Kotb visit New York City's Frequency Breathwork, to do a breathing class to help find their inner calm, which aired on Monday's show.

Al Roker is a much-loved co-host on Today

In a video clip shown on the show, Al said ahead of the class: "People are looking for a different way to work now, maybe not the same eight hours a day, five days a week. Maybe we are looking for a new way to find peace."

He also admitted: "I find that whenever I've done these guided things I just end up falling asleep." However, by the end of the class, the dad-of-three revealed: "I feel grounded, centered and extremely grateful."

