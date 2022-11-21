Michelle Keegan astounds fans in majorly slinky leather trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Sunday evening, the gorgeous Michelle Keegan took to Instagram to share a stunning new picture of herself in a brand new outfit that we are seriously coveting.

The 35-year-old revealed she was off out for dinner, and donned a purple top from Very, the online brand she has a collaboration with, and a pair of truly incredible black leather trousers. She added funky high heels and a fabulous black bag from Balenciaga. With her long hair blow-dried straight and immaculate makeup, the former Coronation Street star looked sensational.

The top costs £32 and is a great colour on the actress. It's currently available online with all sizes in stock, but Michelle's range does sell out very fast, so get in there quick if you fancy treating yourself.

In a previous interview with HELLO!, the wife of Mark Wright told us her style icons and who inspires her wardrobe looks.

Michelle looked stunning in her leather trousers

"I loved Jennifer Aniston growing up and my fashion icon is Jessica Alba... just because in the day she dresses down but still looks effortlessly stylish.

Michelle Keegan Button Through Knitted Top, £32, Very

"I also feel like she's really natural, and I love her style. I'm always watching videos of her doing her skincare routine and I love the fact that she wears minimal makeup, and she's quite confident in her own skin. I love Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as well - she doesn't wear that much makeup in the day, and she doesn't need to! You don't need to wear makeup to feel empowered."

The Manchester-born actress also told us that she loves a certain member of the royal family's wardrobe! "I LOVE how Meghan Markle dresses. She always looks good, and she puts her own stamp on outfits."

