Michelle Keegan just made these £32 Zara jeans look so expensive

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan was spotted in London on Sunday, where she watched husband Mark Wright take part in the London Marathon.

READ: Michelle Keegan stuns in the most perfect knit and high-waisted jeans

The Brassic actress was seen on the former TOWIE star's Instagram Stories, congratulating her husband alongside his mum, Carol. We loved Michelle's relaxed look; she wore her hair in a top-knot, added a chic black roll neck, a Fendi bag, and a pair of really expensive-looking cream paper-bag jeans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan supports husband Mark Wright as he takes on major challenge

The jeans actually came from high street store Zara and cost just £32.99. They come in a variety of colours, and are selling out fast, so catch them while you can!

MORE: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan reveal a look inside their ultra-luxurious new bedroom

After Mark finished his epic run, the Heart radio host shared a heartwarming photo alongside his wife and nearest and dearest friends and family members, enjoying a very lavish meal in a private room at the Corinthia hotel in London.

Michele congratulating Mark after his run

Captioning the photo on his Instagram Stories, the radio presenter penned: "My people…always there." Amongst the proud group was Mark's sister Jessica Wright and cousins, Sophie and Holly Wright.

Michelle looked radiant

Mark captured the emotional moments Michelle and his mum Carol greeted him at the finish line, as well as the details of the gruelling run including his mind-blowing step count after the day which wracked up to 43,656 steps.

Michelle's jeans:

Baggy Paperbag Jeans, £32.99, Zara

He said: "Wow what a day. Let me tell you, the best experience of my life. An absolute rollercoaster, the ups and the downs make it so worthwhile. I feel so proud, emotional and overwhelmed.

You may also like:

Major Cut Cropped Jeans, £37, & Other Stories

MORE: Michelle Keegan nails off-duty dressing in ab-baring blouse and boyfriend jeans

"The biggest thing I take from today, is the 42,000 people taking part, the 40,000 people that came to support and of course my army of 40 family members and friends on the streets of London, the best city on earth, I saw nothing but smiles, support and love for 3hr and 41 minutes. "

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.