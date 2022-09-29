Michelle Keegan stuns in the most perfect knit and high-waisted jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Autumn is upon us and we could not be more excited for coats, jackets, jumpers and knits. Michelle Keegan clearly agrees as she wrapped up warm for a stylish outing on Wednesday. The Brassic star shared a serene selfie with fans online, looking snug in a knitted cardigan.

Michelle, 35, layered up in the cream-coloured piece which boasted marigold yellow and khaki detailing. A camel cami was layered underneath the cosy garment and she slipped on a large khaki coat with a shearling interior for extra warmth.

A pair of high-waisted, pale wash denim jeans completed her on-the-run aesthetic. She posed for a relaxed selfie during a car ride with the most adorable companion – a dachshund puppy named Dash. The pup was also wrapped up warm in a yellow hooded blanket.

Michelle captioned the photo: "Obsessed," followed by a heart eye emoji.

Michelle snuggled up in her knit look

In a separate clip, Michelle introduced the animal to her Instagram followers. Cradling Dash, Michelle gushed: "This is Dash… awwwww…he's so cute…say 'hello', oh good boy." It's not known yet whether Dash is a new addition to Michelle's existing canine clan. The 35-year-old already shares chihuahua Pip and dachshund Phoebe with husband Mark Wright.

Cable Knit Cardigan, £49.99, Mango

Emulate Michelle's winter-ready outfit with this sumptuous knit which comes in a dreamy creamy hue. Featuring a cable knit button front with a statement floral collar, this cardigan is ideal for layering for those chillier days.

Michelle recently enchanted fans as she stepped out for lunch at Seasons Kitchen and Farm Shop in Surrey. The star rocked a pair of orange-tinted retro sunglasses, keeping it casual in low-rise denim jeans and an easy breezy linen blouse.

"Love a Sunday," wrote Michelle, who snapped a photo of herself as she walked around the garden centre in Surrey. The actress was likely browsing for some greenery for her and Mark's Essex megamansion the couple have recently moved into.

