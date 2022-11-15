Michelle Keegan is angelic in shirt dress for romantic boat date The actress is sunning it in Dubai

Michelle Keegan, 35, has been wowing us with her winning holiday wardrobe of late and on Tuesday evening the actress looked utterly incredible in an all-white outfit.

The Brassic star rocked a beautiful white shirt dress for a romantic sunset cruise – and she looked as model-like as ever with her tanned legs on show.

The button up dress featured a thigh high split, a collar and utility pockets. The fabric appeared to be light, ideal for the balmy evenings in the UAE. The beauty decided to go barefoot for the boat trip photoshoot, adding to the relaxed aesthetic.

The star looked amazing for a boat cruise

Michelle's brunette tresses were styled into a top knot bun, and she teamed the look with oversized square sunnies and a selection of layered necklaces including gold chains and a shell choker. Effortless chic indeed!

As well as snaps of the star posing against the railings of the boat, Michelle shared a picture of two glasses of fizz in front of the scenic views, no doubt one belonged to her husband Mark Wright who has joined her on the trip.

Fans loved Michelle's vacation update, admiring the stunning Dubai skyline as well as the star's killer fashion look. Many sent flame emojis to express their feelings and others added comments. "Stunning," penned one fan, and: "Absolutely gorgeous," added another.

The star is living it up in Dubai

On Sunday, the actress looked gorgeous in a bronze strapless bikini top, serving up a sizzling post for social media which garnered lots of attention.

She wore a sarong around her waist, along with a straw hat and sunglasses to protect herself against the heat. Her long brunette locks were swept to the side in a chic plait.

