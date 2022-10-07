Michelle Keegan's washboard abs look astounding in new outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan took to Instagram on Thursday evening to show fans her latest drop of incredible clothes that are new to Very - the brand she has a collaboration with.

Amongst some of the cosy knits was a delightful top known as the 'Wrap Waist Detail Skinny Knit' in a gorgeous Forest Green colour. Costing £35, the skinny fit skims your curves for a second-skin feel, and has a cosy ribbed knit construction. The flattering wrap silhouette accentuates the waistline, too.

The wife of Mark Wright teamed the top with a pair of low-rise, stonewash jeans and fans got a glimpse of her washboard abs in the snap. Perfection!

We've loved seeing the former Coronation Street star's latest line with the online boutique. Earlier this week, the brunette beauty dazzled Instagram fans in a V-neck, clingy colourblock midi dress.

Michelle looked incredible in her slinky top

Michelle looked phenomenal in the £45 black and grey button-down bodycon dress as she posed lying down to show off the details, including a fine knit fabric and button-down detailing. She captioned the Instagram post: "My Autumn collection just LANDED @veryuk." Sister-in-law Jessica Wright applauded the look, writing: "This shoot!" With love heart and clapping emojis.

Michelle Keegan Wrap Waist Detail Skinny Knit - Forest Green, £35, Very

Fashion is important to the Brassic actress. She previously told You Magazine the three stylish items she would save if her wardrobe was on fire. "My Chloé bag. I would also save my wedding shoes. I was obsessed with them – they’re metallic Terry de Havilland platforms and on the bottom of the sole is my initials in crystals.

I’d also save my prom dress. I was obsessed with Friends growing up (and I still am, my dog is named after Phoebe) and I was in love with that pastel green dress that Rachel wears [in series 3, episode 13 ‘The One Where No One’s Ready]. I found a really similar mint green dress with spaghetti straps for my prom and I’ve still got it now in my memory box. It’s simple, classic and timeless – if I could fit in it now I would still wear it."

