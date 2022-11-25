Jane Moore wows in mermaid-style dress with unexpected texture

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

What springs to mind when we mull over controversial trends? Where to begin – but what we do know is that corduroy is top of that list. The fabric, which rose to popularity during the 1950s-1970s, has had a rocky history – but Jane Moore is here to defend it.

The Loose Women host donned a fabulous corduroy frock by Wyse London on Friday. Featuring a silhouette-defining mermaid-style, a high-neck ruffle collar, button-down detailing, mid-length-sleeves, a festive berry hue and romantic puff sleeves shoulders, the garment, coined the 'Isobel' dress, is one for the wish list.

The star teamed the needlecord dress with some heeled red leather boots – adding a dash of contemporary sass to her historical aesthetic.

The 60-year-old wore her sandy blonde hair down loose in a rock chick seventies cut for her stylish appearance on the beloved show, enhancing her winter aesthetic with her signature dramatic beauty look.

Jane Moore charmed in crimson corduroy

Jane took to social media to share her latest sartorial hit with fans online. She captioned the post: "@wyselondon Isobel dress in berry corduroy @loosewomen @mothershoppers Have a great weekend everyone."

Her friends and fans adored the outfit of choice and were left feeling somewhat inspired for the upcoming party season. "Gorgeous dress," one follower wrote, while another said: "Fabulous colour on you." A third noted: "Wow! You look gorgeous," and a fourth penned: "Love your wardrobe."

Treat yourself to Jane's must-have frock in time for the Christmas parties to commence.

Isobel Cord Dress, £295, Wyse London

Why not also try this stunning version crafted from sustainable material? Being kind to the planet and stylish? Sign us up.

Cord Collared Tiered Dress in Sustainable Cotton, £56, Monsoon

Jane certainly isn't one to shy away from colour. The host never fails to brighten up our TV screens with a radiant outfit that then flies off the shelves – and for good reason. Jane shared a recent outfit from her onscreen appearance with fans online, and it's safe to say it was a hit.

The popular presenter sported a luxurious red leather midi dress by Sosandar for Friday's episode of the beloved show. Featuring mid-length sleeves, a dusty maroon hue, a waist-sculpting silhouette, button-down detailing, a classic collar and a shirt-style cut, the number is a winter staple for the cooler season approaching.

