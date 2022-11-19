Jane Moore goes hell for leather in must-have midi dress and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jane Moore isn't one to shy away from some colour. The Loose Women host never fails to brighten up our TV screens with a radiant outfit which then flies off the shelves – and for good reason. Jane shared her latest look from her onscreen appearance with fans online, and it's safe to say it was a hit.

Jane, 60, sported a luxurious red leather midi dress by Sosandar for Friday's episode of the beloved show. Featuring mid-length sleeves, a dusty maroon hue, a waist-sculpting silhouette, button-down detailing, a classic collar and a shirt-style cut, the number is a winter staple for the cooler season approaching.

WATCH: Jane Moore shocks Loose Women co-stars with 'most awkward' wedding

The star elevated her look by gracefully slipping into some burgundy, point-toe heels that complemented her autumnal colour scheme. She wore her choppy blonde hair down loose and opted for a camera-ready beauty blend.

Jane took to social media to share her popular outfit with fans online. She captioned the post: "Yesterday's frock @sosander shoes by @zara Have a great weekend everyone @loosewomen @mothershoppers."

Jane Moore donned a faux leather dress for her TV appearance

Of course, her fans flocked to her comments to coo over the refined ensemble. "Lovely dress – the colour really suits you," one wrote, while another said: "I noticed this dress yesterday - the colour is stunning. You look amazing." A third added: "You look fabulous as always! Love your style," and a fourth noted: "Looking cool Jane, lovely colour leather."

The star looked beautiful in burgundy

Add Jane's lovely leather look to your winter wardrobe and treat yourself to a pre-Christmas party frock.

Burgundy Faux Leather Popper Front Shirt Dress, £59.50, Sosandar

Jane has perfected the art of high-street styling and never fails to entice with her affordable yet ever-youthful pieces. One of the star's latest looks to put our bank accounts at risk is a bold green concoction – and it's a definite add-to-bag moment.

The presenter sported a vibrant lime green polo neck by Massimo Dutti – a key piece to invigorate any wardrobe with a healthy pop of brilliance. She teamed the vivid item with some equally as tempting high-waisted trousers by ME+EM, which also boasted a deliciously fruity shade of apple green.

