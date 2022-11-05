Jane Moore is a lean green style machine in must-have knit and trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jane Moore has perfected the art of high street styling and never fails to entice with her affordable yet ever-youthful pieces. The Loose Women host's latest look to put our bank accounts at risk is a bold green concoction – and it's a definite add-to-bag moment.

Jane, 60, sported a vibrant lime green polo neck by Massimo Dutti – a key piece to invigorate any wardrobe with a healthy pop of brilliance. She teamed the vivid item with some equally as tempting high-waisted trousers by ME+EM, which also boasted a deliciously fruity shade of apple green.

WATCH: Jane Moore shocks Loose Women co-stars with 'most awkward' wedding

While showing off her outfit with fans online, Jane also documented her latest hair update – debuting a freshly cut sixties-style crop boasting sandy blonde and platinum tones. She had previously let her hair grow out, admitting that she felt like a 'spaniel' with her shaggy 'do.

Jane completed her go-for-green aesthetic by slipping on some white sneakers for a practical edge. A natural makeup look was the blend of choice and perfectly highlighted her natural features.

Jane Moore looked gorgeous in all-green

The presenter took to social media to once again prove her sartorial skills with her doting followers. She captioned the post: "When my hair starts to look like spaniel’s ears I know it’s time for a trim. My hair is fine but there’s loads of it so poor old @nando.magusimoes was scissoring away for ages to get it back into shape."

The star showed off and before and after of her hair transformation

"But voila (swipe) I’m short and sharp again and best of all I don’t have to brush it. I just ruffle it up with my fingers and it falls in to place. Today’s @loosewomen outfit is trousers from @me_andem and fine knit jumper by @massimodutti @daisylawstyle @mothershoppers @richardwardhair."

Of course, fans were waiting at the ready to covet Jane's lasted fashion conquest. "Love your hair and you suit everything Jane," one wrote, while another added: "Love your hair and your outfit." A third noted: "The colour green really suits you," and a fourth said: "Love the green ensemble."

Long Sleeve High Neck Sweater, £49.95, Massimo Dutti

If you couldn't agree more, then you're in luck as Jane's knit number is still available to buy online.

Urban Outfitters Archive Green Puddle Trousers, £24, Urban Outfitters

While her trousers are sadly out of stock, we've found a fabulous substitute that will get you through the winter with a dash of colour.

