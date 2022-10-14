Jane Moore has a Princess Kate moment in dazzling gown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Loose Women star Jane Moore certainly knows how to make an entrance. The beloved ITV host graced the red carpet at the highly-anticipated National Television Awards Awards 2022 looking fabulous in a luxury label.

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice poses with his 'girls' in surprising NTAs photo

Jane, 60, had a total Princess Kate moment wearing a dress crafted by the royally-approved brand The Vampire's Wife. Featuring an iridescent silver sheen, short ruffled sleeves, a rounded neckline, ankle-length silhouette, the 'Sky Rocket' dress made for a dazzling sartorial statement.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane Moore shocks Loose Women co-stars with 'most awkward' wedding

Jane paired the stunning £2,500 number that boasted additional fringe detailing with some silver platform heels and a radiant glamour glow. A velvety skin tone, luscious black eyeliner and a touch of blush made for a camera-ready blend.

MORE: Why Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford missed the National Television Awards

The star took to social media to share details of the glitzy evening with friends and fans. Alongside another snap of her unique frock, Jane wrote: "Well, we didn’t win at the @officialntas (again) but a huge shout out to the team behind the scenes. We all turned up in trackies with uncombed hair and a team of @mothershoppers @daisylawstyle @donnamaylondon @peneloperyanbeauty and all the fantastic production team worked their magic and transformed us into Cinderellas who shall go to the ball."

Jane looked stunning in the designer number

"We all wore rented frocks last night and mine is this stunning silver Vampire’s wife Sky Rocket dress hired from @hurr and silver platforms you can’t see from @solebliss Have a great weekend everyone."

The star shimmered in silver

Jane's followers were quick to gush over her rented designer look. "Love this dress!" one user wrote, while another added: "You look amazing." A third noted: "Your dress is perfect, you look gorgeous." A fourth commented: "You all looked amazing."

Emulate Jane's red carpet panache and treat yourself to her decadent dress for upmarket evening soirees.

Sky Rocket Dress, £2,500, The Vampire's Wife

Alternatively, this glorious mini version is perfect for partying the night away in.

Sequin Mini Dress, £64, ASOS

MORE: Love Island winner Ekin-Su addresses Dancing on Ice 'curse' – and reveals Davide's reaction

The NTAs are, of course, a moment to dress up and the celebrities are always out in force on the red carpet, donning their finest gowns. One of our favourite looks of the night was Rose Ayling-Ellis' green gown, which featured short flutter sleeves and a rich emerald hue. Also very Princess Kate, don't you think?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.