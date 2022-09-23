Jane Moore shocks Loose Women co-stars with 'most awkward' wedding The Loose Women star was in her 20s at the time

Weddings are often a topic of conversation on Loose Women, but Jane Moore left her co-stars shocked on Friday when she opened up about the 'most awkward' wedding she's ever attended.

The TV star began the discussion by revealing her close friend decided to go ahead with her wedding reception after being left at the altar by her fiancé. "I actually went to a wedding way back in the day to a girl I went to school with, I think we were in our early 20s.

"We were all sitting in the church and she came out in her dress. We were all thinking, 'Where is she? Where's the groom?' And she said, 'He's not coming.'"

Nadia Sawalha was among the first to voice her disbelief, asking: "Did she announce it?" and Jane replied: "He'd rang a landline in the church and said, 'Can you tell her I'm at the airport and I'm emigrating to Canada.'"

Frankie Bridge expressed her outrage, saying: "He couldn't have got further away!"

Jane on her wedding day with Gary Farrow in 2002

Jane continued that the bride went on to celebrate the evening with her friends and family, as planned. "She was amazing, she said, 'Well, we've paid for the reception, we're not going to get the money back,'" she added of her friend, who changed out of her bridal gown and made the most of the difficult situation.

"It was the most awkward reception I've ever been to," she finished.

Nadia relatably replied: "On paper, it sounds like a good idea with all your friends there. But can you imagine the sadness? I think I would probably say, 'You all carry on eating and drinking and send me photos of you all having a great time.' Then I'd check into a hotel and just sob and eat."

Jane was also almost accidentally left at the altar by her husband Gary Farrow after he was arrested the night before their nuptials. The couple got married at London's Claridges Hotel on 4 May 2002, but Gary was still behind bars just hours before they exchanged vows.

The PR boss "got lairy" after a fire alarm at the hotel where he was spending the night alongside his daughter Lauren and Jane's kids Ellie and Grace – and Jane was none the wiser until he admitted the mishap halfway through their big day!

