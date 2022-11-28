Julianne Hough turns into a princess in a red dress in magical family photos The former DWTS pro brought some whimsy once again

Julianne Hough has cultivated quite a close relationship with ABC and Disney over the years, taking it all the way back to her history with Dancing with the Stars.

The pro dancer returned to the network to helm their magical holiday special once again as she's done in years past.

She shared photos ahead of the airing of the special on ABC, which she co-presented alongside her brother Derek Hough at Walt Disney World.

Julianne certainly looked the part too, dressed in a bright strapless red dress that featured a mini skirt that showed off her toned legs.

It was paired with a grand train that flowed behind her and gave her an almost ballgown-like silhouette, topped off with a matching lip and heels, plus a diamond necklace.

"Celebrate the Holidays with the Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration! Join @derekhough and me as we kick off this Holiday Season for a magical evening on @abcnetwork," she wrote alongside her photos.

Julianne went for a bold red dress for the latest Disney holiday special

Fans quickly inundated her comments section with heart emojis galore as one also commented: "Christmas queeeeeen."

Another said: "It's the most magical place to work for sure!!!" while a third gushed: "The girl is living her *best* life!"

Last year, Julianne hosted the special with Derek plus Oscar winner and friend Ariana DeBose while sporting a dance-ready dazzling dress for the occasion.

She rocked a fringe-heavy sparkling silver dress that showed off her lean legs and spotlighted her toned physique as it shone in the night sky.

The beaded number featured intricate work on the collar as Julianne rocked loose waves with an equally sparkly microphone in hand.

The dancer rocked a fringe-heavy mini dress for last year's special

Julianne donned another equally stunning mini dress for that evening, this one being an emerald green number with dramatic puffy sleeves and thigh high black boots.

