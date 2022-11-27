Will Smith shares disappointing health news impacting his work The Hollywood star's work plans didn't go as planned

Will Smith had been in a celebratory mood following Thanksgiving with his family, but his weekend didn't end the way it was supposed to.

On Saturday ahead of surprising an audience who had watched his film, Emancipation, Will found out last minute that he would be unable to show up in person.

The Hollywood star had taken a Covid test before attending the screening, only to find out he had tested positive for the virus.

Taking it all with good humor, the dad-of-three posted a video of himself taking the test on social media, alongside the caption: "I went viral".

The news came as a surprise to Will as he had shown no signs of the illness. Instead of going to the screening, Will was forced to miss out, but instead dialled in via video call so that he was still able to be there virtually.

Will's entire family had enjoyed spending Thanksgiving together just before he tested positive for Covid. The star and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, along with their children Jaden and Willow, were joined by Will's son Trey and his ex-wife Sheree Zampino, who all have a close relationship.

Will Smith tested positive for Covid before a scheduled work event

In fact, Sheree opened up about the blended family's plans ahead of Thanksgiving as part of HELLO!'s holiday special. She said: "We decided to do holidays together. We understood that for Trey, he would always want to be with both his parents."

It's been an eventful year for Will, who hit the headlines back in March after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The incident led to a four month hiatus from the star, having returned to public life and social media in late May with an apology message.

Will Smith with wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Emancipation was filmed in New Orleans and at the beginning of November Will gave students from Dillard University an exclusive first look at his comeback project, which will be released on 9 December through Apple TV+.

He shared clips from his visit, during which the students welcomed him with exciting cheers and applause.

In his caption on Instagram, he wrote: "Thank you New Orleans! It was a life changing experience filming #Emancipation in your backyard last year - and I was honored to be able to return last night to show the film to such an amazing, inspiring group of young people."

