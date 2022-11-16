Julianne Hough looks sensational in backless dress as she showcases flawless legs The former Dancing with the Stars professional looked simply stunning!

Julianne Hough continues to establish herself as one incredible fashionista and the star wowed during the week with her striking outfit and toned legs.

SEE: Julianne Hough celebrates solar eclipse with glimpse inside her epic living room

The former Dancing with the Stars professional shared a clip on her Instagram that showcased several polaroid photos of herself posing in a slinky dress that had no back and a pair of sky-high platforms. She was clearly having a lot of fun in the snaps that had her posing on a set of boxes and showing her years of dancing had toned her legs to perfection.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough suffers double wardrobe malfunction

In her caption, Julianne posted: "Holy Mother of Holiday Yes!!!! Get ready to sing, dance and celebrate the Holidays with me at the intimate and sexy Paradise Club in NYC!

MORE: Julianne Hough gets fans talking with head-turning impersonation

LOOK: Julianne Hough reveals unexpected transformation alongside her famous brother

"Get your tickets now at the link in my bio and share with all your friends and family. It’s going to be a party!!!"

Julianne will be hosting a series of events in the Paradise Club, showcasing her wide range of talents from singing to sharing stories with the audience and, of course, dancing.

Julianne sizzled in the stunning post

Fans went wild in the comments over the news, as one enthused: "Julianne with her legs in black hosiery simply isn’t fair, gorgeous!"

A second wrote: "Can't wait to come watch you!" and a third commented: "Whaaaat yesssssss!!!"

LOOK: Julianne Hough's bold new look has fans saying the same thing

MORE: Julianne Hough has double wardrobe mishap - and you won't believe it

A fourth added: "Grab your milk and cookies, Ms. Claus is coming to town!" and a fifth penned: "This is going to be soooo good! Can’t freaking wait!"

However, some fans were concerned that they wouldn't be able to be in the audience to show their support for the professional dancer and asked if there was the possibility of the shows being livestreamed.

The dancer always has a striking outfit

Julianne is never afraid to rock a bold look and back in September, she strutted down the New York City streets in her surprisingly skin-baring take on a little black dress.

Decked out completely in luxury brands, Julianne wore a Monot dress with a one-sleeved choker neckline, leaving the other arm bare.

SEE: Julianne Hough poses in low-rise jeans as she 'embraces' new look

PHOTOS: Julianne Hough undergoes huge transformation – and wow!

It also featured cut-outs at the hips, accentuated by the sheer black tights she had on underneath, leading straight down to her pointed-toe Valentino stilettos.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.