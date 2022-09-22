Julianne Hough struts the New York streets in a little black dress for 'date night' The former DWTS judge is living it up in the big apple

Julianne Hough may have moved to New York City all those months ago to star on Broadway, but she's now living it up as much as she can.

MORE: Julianne Hough's $18,000 a month NY home is the epitome of city living

The pro dancer shared a new video that included a compilation of pictures captured on the streets of the city from a special night out.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Julianne Hough shares emotional POTUS Broadway video

It was clear that she had put on her best duds for a special kind of "date night," donning a surprisingly skin-baring take on a little black dress.

Decked out completely in luxury brands, Julianne wore a Monot dress with a one-sleeved choker neckline, leaving the other arm bare.

MORE: Julianne Hough makes return to Broadway for special reason

It also featured cut-outs at the hips, accentuated by the sheer black tights she had on underneath, leading straight down to her pointed-toe Valentino stilettos.

She topped off her look with glistening earrings, a pair of sunglasses, her hair styled into bangs, and a bold red lip, as has become her signature.

Julianne donned a cut-out LBD for her date night with family

But it wasn't just a regular date night for Julianne, as this one involved a fun dinner with her sister and brother-in-law in the city, culminating with a show.

"Date night with my sister and brother in law. Dinner & a show at Radio City… doesn't get much better than that! I love being able to share the magic of NYC with my family," she captioned her post.

MORE: Julianne Hough makes emotional goodbye in heartfelt tribute: 'The most special time in my life'

MORE: Julianne Hough turns heads in ab-bearing crop top

Her followers quickly began flooding the comments section of her post with flame and heart emojis, as many couldn't write much beyond: "Stunning!"

"Wow! You would've caused me an accident had I seen you crossing. You look FABULOUS!" one of her fans even wrote, while many others compared her look to Taylor Swift's.

The performer's style captures have been a hit on social media

Many of the POTUS star's fashion choices have been going down a treat with her social media fans, as she has continued to flex her incredible wardrobe on many different occasions.

From sleek suits to oversized blazers with nothing but a bra underneath, even the occasional dress, Julianne's style statements have been a highlight of her New York adventures.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.