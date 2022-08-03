Julianne Hough turns heads in ab-bearing crop top The former Dancing with the Stars pro can turn a look

Julianne Hough always blows her fans away with her daring fashion, and she will no doubt have done it again as she shared a stunner on her Instagram Stories.

EXCLUSIVE: Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev talk friendship and the realities of working together

The former Dancing with the Stars professional looked absolutely stunning as she modeled a stunning black crop top that showed off her dancer's physique. She paired the daring item with a pair of white high-waisted trousers, complete with belt, and a pair of open-toed sandals. She also wore sunglasses and carried a stylish white clutch bag with her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough stuns as she unveils daring transformation

"And we're back #ootd," she simply captioned the eye-catching photo, tagging stylists and brands that helped her make the look.

READ: Julianne Hough suffers with unpleasant illness after bittersweet news

MORE: Julianne Hough inundated with support as she shares Broadway news

In a later small clip she showed that she still had all of her dance moves, as she boogied in the look alongside some co-stars in the Broadway show, Potus.

She also uploaded some videos of herself dancing on her own to the tune of Wannabe by the Spice Girls.

Julianne slayed with her look

Last month, Julianne indulged in a photoshoot taken against the setting sun in the middle of a helipad in New York City, letting the sun light her up to perfection.

WOW: Julianne Hough shows off incredible figure in heart-stopping latex outfit

LOOK: Julianne Hough makes a splash with impressive photoshoot - fans react

She let her hair down for the shoot and went for an all-white knit lace ensemble that became sheer when paired against the sun.

Julianne wore a bandeau style crop top that she paired with a layered skirt, featuring a shorter one atop a longer one that even sported a slit above the legs.

The dancer always make fashionable choices

The outfit not only showed off her toned physique, but also appeared incredibly chic against the setting, with her hair down and blowing in the wind. She topped it off with matching strappy heels and a small bag.

MORE: Emotional Julianne Hough receives standing ovation during POTUS play

SEE: Julianne Hough reveals incredibly toned figure as she dances around in black bra

The performer simply termed her photos as "Casual," although her followers definitely thought otherwise and took to the comments section to say so.

"This is your best photo," one wrote, with another saying: "Wow and wow you are so gorgeous," and a third adding: "Casual yet absolutely stunning too!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.