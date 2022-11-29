Heidi Klum and daughter Leni look like twins in matching holiday pajamas The AGT star clearly let the genes follow through

Heidi Klum couldn't have found a better partner in crime when it comes to her exploits as a supermodel than her 18-year-old daughter Leni.

The two definitely looked like twins in their latest campaign photograph, posing for intimates brand Intimissimi.

They wore matching bright red satin pajama sets, perfect for the holidays, while they embraced each other.

Their facial features and modelesque figures were strikingly similar, with the only thing differentiating between them was the difference in height and Heidi's blonde locks compared to Leni's chocolate brown.

"Spoil yourself or someone on your gift list with new holiday pieces available in @intimissimiofficial stores and online," the caption with the campaign post read.

On a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the America's Got Talent judge opened up about how challenging she's finding it watching her children growing up.

Heidi and Leni posed in matching holiday pajama sets

The star discussed Leni, her eldest, moving away and went on to talk about how she's coping with her other three children getting older too. She said the whole process is "hard," and it never really lets up.

"First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared."

Taking the conversation back to Leni, James asked how often Heidi calls her and she responded: "This weekend, I called every two hours and I'm like, why don't you just call me back, you know?"

She continued: "Now I want the number of the roommate, so I can bug the roommate if she doesn’t pick up. And then I’m going to get the number from the neighbor so I can call them."

The supermodel was reunited with all four of her kids on Thanksgiving

The supermodel shares her children with ex-husband Seal, and while the pair divorced in 2014, they've developed an effective relationship as co-parents first.

