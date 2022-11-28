Heidi Klum shares candid moment from bed in new video The star took to social media

Heidi Klum is no stranger to a candid update and it was no different on Sunday when she shared a video of herself indulging on a series of desserts in bed.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the supermodel, 49, enjoyed pancakes with whipped cream and berries with who appeared to be her husband, Tom Kaulitz. Later the star, still from the comfort of her bed, chowed down on a scone filled with cream - Heidi is definitely making the most of the Thanksgiving holiday!

WATCH: Heidi Klum indulges in candid moment from bed in brand new video

The America's Got Talent judge looked like she had an incredibly fun time, celebrating with her family at their home in $10million Bel Air home.

Heidi delighted fans with regular updates from the celebrations, which included a rare photo alongside her children Leni, 18, Henry 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.

Heidi enjoyed pancakes

The low-lit snap saw the doting mother sitting in a chair with her children hugging her from behind and also sitting on her knee.

It was clear from the snapshot that her youngsters have inherited her height as their long limbs were on display.

The star was captured with her family

Perched at the model's feet was her enormous Irish Wolfhound, Anton, and the whole group appeared to have just wrapped up Thanksgiving dinner. Heidi had added emoji faces to each of her children's faces.

Their Thanksgiving dinner is like a military operation!

A second photo in the post showed the star cuddled up to her husband as she enjoyed a festive beverage from the most glamorous cocktail glass you have ever seen.

The vessel was a glamorous gold shade and featured stunning floral detailing. Captioning the photos, she simply penned two loved-up emojis. Heidi also gave fans a glimpse amid the Thanksgiving dinner madness with a video that showed one family member wrapping a dish in foil, whilst her husband Tom prepared the turkey and another family member was washing the dishes. The impressive set-up was like a military operation!

