Heidi Klum's model daughter looks unrecognizable with electric neon hair We're totally floored by this look...

Heidi Klum has had her fair share of outlandish fashion moments, and her daughter's latest Instagram post proves she's taking after her mom.

Be it Heidi's avante-garde red carpet moments, her daring nude Instagram shots or her dedication to costumes that have declared her the undeniable queen of Halloween - there's no question the America's Got Talent star is a pro at breaking style boundaries. And it seems her 18-year-old daughter Leni is following in her sartorial footsteps.

On Saturday, Leni shared a daring photo of herself rocking electric green hair. She posed alongside her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky as she smouldered at the camera, while the couple both sported neon wigs.

Leni looked incredible in the sleek green wig that complemented her ocean-blue eyes and delicate features. "3 year anniversary with my ari [heart emoji] our little holiday has finally arrived! FLFLFC i love you," wrote the model.

Leni looked incredible with neon green hair

Fans were floored by Leni's unrecognizable look, with several likening her to Kylie Jenner and Billie Eilish - who have both rocked the modish hairstyle before.

Rushing to the comments, one fan wrote: "I love this colour so much and it's beautiful on you!"

"She looks like Kylie Jenner here," added a second fan, while a third wrote: "What a great hair color!" adding a string of flame emojis to their comment.

While the model always appears to look picture-perfect in her stunning photoshoots, she previously revealed that she has battled with her appearance due to her problematic skin, admitting she has suffered from acne which has led to bouts of low self-esteem.

The model shares a close relationship with her mom Heidi

I feel like there is a thought behind having acne that you're not beautiful with it or it makes you look not as good as you could look," she recently told People.

"There's this stigma. I honestly used to feel like that too, a while ago. Then I realized, 'Oh my God, this is normal.' Everyone goes through it ... It's not bad if you have it. It's something that anyone can get and it's not your fault and it's hormonal."

