Heidi Klum shares photo of all four children as she celebrates Thanksgiving The star was surrounded by loved ones

Heidi Klum had a wonderful Thanksgiving and shared a rare photo her children who were certainly sharing the love.

The America's Got Talent star took to social media to share a photo with Leni, 18, Henry 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.

The low lit photo saw Heidi sitting in a chair with her children hugging her from behind and also sitting on her knee.

WATCH: Heidi Klum dances with her daughters for impressive ABBA routine

It was clear from the snapshot that her offspring had inherited her height as their long limbs were on display.

At her feet was Heidi's enormous Irish Wolfhound, Anton, and they the whole group appeared to have just wrapped up Thanksgiving dinner. Heidi had added emoji faces to each of her children's faces.

She also spent the holiday with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and they appeared to be having a wonderful time.

Heidi recently rang in Johan's 16th birthday, and prior to that her oldest son became an adult.

On a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Heidi opened up about how challenging she's finding it watching her children growing up.

The star discussed her eldest, Leni, moving away and went on to talk about how she's coping with her other three children getting older too. She said the whole process is "hard," and it never really lets up.

"First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared."

Taking the conversation back to Leni, James asked how often Heidi calls her and she responded:

"This weekend, I called every two hours and I'm like, why don't you just call me back, you know?"

She continued: "Now I want the number of the roommate, so I can bug the roommate if she doesn’t pick up. And then I’m going to get the number from the neighbor so I can call them."

Heidi and Seal divorced in 2014 but continue to co-parent their children.

