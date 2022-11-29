Frankie Bridge wows in silhouette-enhancing wedding dress with son Parker The Loose Women star was a new mum when she got married

Frankie Bridge, 33, transported us all back to her July 2014 wedding day with Wayne Bridge, 42, as she shared a throwback photo of herself hugging her little boy Parker.

The couple's son, who was nine months old at the time, could be seen wearing cute striped trousers and a DKNY jacket with his arms wrapped around his mum, who looked glamorous in her bridal gown and tiara. Frankie wore a strapless gown with embellished detailing on the bodice, a figure-enhancing mermaid silhouette, and a tulle skirt, finished off with her dark brunette hair in her signature cropped style offset with a sparkling hair accessory.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge reveals her biggest wedding regret - and it's hilarious

The Loose Women star shared the black and white throwback photo as part of a heartfelt parenting post, in which she admitted: "Ever since Parker was born… my biggest worry was that he would ever feel unloved."

She added: "We can’t do everything 100% right all of the time… and that doesn’t mean that we love them any less." Fans not only rushed to compliment her parenting skills, but also to comment on the sweet photos of her with her eldest son.

Frankie shared a sweet throwback wedding photo with her son in a heartfelt parenting post

"Omg these pics," remarked one, and a second wrote: "Gorgeous photos," while a third added: "Beautiful."

Frankie looked gorgeous in the photo, but she previously revealed that she actually felt "self-conscious" when it came to choosing her wedding dress as she was a new mum at the time.

The couple got married in 2014, nine months after Parker was born

Sharing a behind-the-scenes snap of her handmade wedding dress, Frankie explained: "I'd been to so many places. All sample sizes were too small, I felt so self-conscious. Parker was still a little baby. Met Angelina and she [threw] something together in 10 minutes and made me feel confident again!"

Frankie and Wayne tied the knot in front of family and friends, including the bride's The Saturdays bandmates Una Foden, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King and Vanessa White, at Woburn Abbey, with the reception held in a marquee erected in the grounds of the picturesque country estate.

