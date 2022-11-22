Holly Willoughby's lacy mini dress is a party season must-have

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby was missed by her This Morning fans on Tuesday morning as ITV screened the World Cup – but the star delighted fans by sharing a preview of her party dress for a special upcoming event.

SEE: Holly Willoughby beguiles in silhouette-enhancing black dress - and wow

The glamorous 41-year-old took to Instagram bright and early to share a snap of herself wearing the prettiest Saloni dress ahead of filming a Christmas surprise. Holly was beaming as she posed in her little black velvet dress which featured fun puffed sleeves and handy pockets. The fit and flare style of the frock was so flattering but the details were divine – delicate sheer ivory lace accented with velvet ribbons.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby suffers rare fashion faux pas ahead of This Morning

Holly's ITV glam squad, Danielle Whiteman and Patsy O'Neill, elevated the party look by styling the presenter with pointed high heeled Mary Jane shoes and an immaculately applied flick of eyeliner.

The star captioned her Instagram post: "Good morning… @thismorning is not on your screens today but we are filming some festive fun for a later show! #hwstyle dress @saloniofficial rented from @hurr."

Holly's special festive preview delighted fans

Holly's Saloni dress comes with serious royal credentials, as this summer, Princess Beatrice wore the most gorgeous polka dot Saloni dress to Royal Ascot, and as far back as 2016, Princess Kate has been stepping out in the brand - who could forget her wearing that full-length Mary Illusion Dot Dress for a function at Kensington Palace with Prince William?

As soon as Holly shared her look, her eight million strong Instagram fanbase flocked to the comments: "Wow, love this dress!" gushed one fan, while others were delighted to see Holly pop up on what they had believed was her day off: "This is a pleasant surprise! Hope you have fun and frolics aplenty."

Fans were all about the dress though, so many compliments flooded in about how "stunning" and "perfect" the dress was.

SEE: Frankie Bridge's glamorous new power look confuses fans

If you love this dress too, you can get the look from Matches Fashion, and enjoy 10 per cent off your first order.

Cherie lace-trim velvet mini dress, £450, Matches Fashion

MORE: Kelly Brook sparkles in super flattering £29 supermarket mini dress

Holly often wears & Other Stories, and we found this gorgeous black velvet mini dress that we think she would love.

Velvet and Pearl Embellished Mini Dress, £135, & Other Stories

Holly's festive wardrobe has been full of monochromatic inspiration this week. On Monday she looked unreal when she stepped out in a 'One Shoulder Knitted Gown' from Victoria Beckham's evening capsule collection to attend the 70th Variety Club Showbusiness Awards in London. We can't wait to see what the star steps out in next.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.