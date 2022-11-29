Holly Willoughby is a disco queen in the ultimate sequin mini dress - we're stunned

Laura Sutcliffe
Holly Willoughby looked incredible dressing up in a sequin dress for her website Wylde Moon. The This Morning star rocked a dress by Paco Rabanne that cost £2,900.
Holly Willoughby shared her latest Wylde Moon update on Monday evening, including some stunning photographs of the This Morning star wearing a truly breathtaking sequin mini dress. We are so obsessed with this look!
The mother-of-three was shooting some content for her perfume, and rocked a dazzling frock by Paco Rabanne that cost £2,900. Wow! Alongside the snaps, she said: "Some sneaky behind the scenes shots from our latest WYLDE MOON shoot where I got to do Christmas in September for our (borrowed from) Christmas 1985 fragrance imagery!!! Heaven!
"And not just Christmas…I got my disco on for a bit of new year’s sparkle…complete with glitter ball…accompanied, of course, by my handbag size (borrowed from) The Wild perfume…I never leave the house without it!"
The Dancing on Ice host also rocked another dress for the shoot - a style she first wore in 2020.
Holly looked amazing in her Paco Rabanne dress
Her red dress was by 16Arlington and is known as the 'Billie Feather-Trimmed Sequined Crepe Mini Dress'. Costing £995, it's the ideal number for Christmas.
Holly's dress:
Paco Rabanne Chainmail sleeveless mini dress, £2,900, Matches
In Holly's newsletter, she speaks about all the reasons she loves the festive season.
"My favourite time of all is the build up from about mid-December.
Holly also wore this past-seson dress by 16 Arlington
"This is when the magic of anticipation really starts and the kids start to tingle with excitement – obviously coinciding with the annual spout of good behaviour just in case – but that’s not the only reason it’s my favourite. I love the feeling of togetherness that oozes out of everywhere this time of year. Whether you’re at the pub, the panto or at work, there’s a unique community spirit that pulses through us at Christmas Time that I just can’t get enough of."
