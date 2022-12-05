Coleen Rooney wears the ultimate Christmas outfit with surprising detail

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Coleen Rooney had a girls' night out on Saturday evening and looked absolutely incredible. The wife of former footballer Wayne Rooney always dresses to impress and her latest look was no exception as she hit the town ahead of the release of Vardy V Rooney: A Courtroom Drama .

The mother-of-four donned an all-black ensemble, which consisted of a simple black top with exaggerated shoulder pads, and a ruched skirt with a statement brooch by high end brand Paco Rabanne.

Coleen's skirt is sold at Harrods and the website says of the style: "Paco Rabanne may be known for its sequinned designs, but that doesn’t mean it can’t create pieces without the shimmering adornment. This maxi skirt features a dramatic split up the centre to show some skin, but of course, the crystal-embellished flower sitting on the waistband provides a trademark sparkle."

Coleen looked stunning in her festive ensemble

Coleen's appearance comes ahead of Channel 4 sharing a first look at Vardy V Rooney: A Courtroom Drama - and it looks so interesting. The series, which will be on our screens very soon, stars Natalie Tena and Chanel Cresswell as Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney and is based on the true-life 'Wagatha Christie' trial.

Paco Rabanne Flower-embellished maxi skirt, £840, Harrods

In the first look trailer, Rebekah is on the stand while being questioned by barrister Hugh Tomlinson QC, played by Michael Sheen, who asks her if she respects other people’s privacy, to which she replied: "Yes I do." A series of first-look snaps also show Vardy and Rooney’s famous footballer husbands who accompanied them to court, with Dion Lloyd as Wayne Rooney and Márton Nagyszokolyai as Jamie Vardy.

In late July, High Court Judge Justice Steyn ruled in favour of Coleen Rooney after significant evidence was deemed to be "substantially true". In her first interview since losing the Wagatha Christie libel case against Coleen, Rebekah said: "I will say that 'til I'm blue in the face. I did not do it."

