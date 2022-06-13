Coleen Rooney shows off sun-kissed glow in a chic designer bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Coleen Rooney took to Instagram on Sunday to share some wonderful family snaps of her holiday in Dubai and we are loving the insight into her life.

The 36-year-old, who is married to former England footballer Wayne Rooney, looked totally sunkissed in the snaps. Coleen proudly shared pictures of herself alongside her boys, Kai, Klay, Cass, and Kit.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Coleen Rooney

In one shot, the Liverpool-born star wore a stunning strapless yellow bikini with a chic scallop-trim, by high end brand Marysia. You can pick up the WAG's two-piece set from Net-A-Porter, keep scrolling for details.

Alongside her family photo album, she wrote: "We had the best Family holiday 2022. Dubai you were fantastic #grateful."

Coleen looked incredible in her Marysia bikini

Coleen's well-deserved break comes after the 'Wagatha Christie' trial came to an end last month. The court case involving herself and Rebekah Vardy has been dominating the headlines ever since. A few weeks ago, both ladies had been heavily photographed arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, wearing a plethora of designer outfits.

Coleen's bikini top:

Marysia reversible scalloped recycled seersucker bandeau bikini top, £91.42, Net-A-Porter

In 2019, Coleen accused former I'm A Celebrity star Rebekah - who is married to Jamie Vardy - of leaking stories from her private Instagram account to The Sun after a months-long sting operation. Rebekah denied the accusation and proceeded to sue Coleen for libel.

Coleen's lawyer was David Sherbrone, and his previous client list includes Sir Paul McCartney, Sienna Miller, Meghan Markle, Michael Douglas and former prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie. Meanwhile, Rebekah enlisted Hugh Tomlinson who has previously worked with Prince Charles, Rio Ferdinand and Ryan Giggs.

If you've been engrossed by the trial, you may be pleased to hear that Coleen has signed a deal to make a documentary about the libel case, in order to tell her side of the story. Netflix is yet to confirm the news, but the MailOnline reports that the Rooneys have signed a deal with the franchise. Watch this space!

