Coleen Rooney surprises on day one of Wagatha Christie trial in Gucci and Chanel The stunning star is ready for action in a power suit…

On Tuesday, Coleen Rooney was seen arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice to kick off her much-talked-about 'Wagatha Christie' libel trial against Rebekah Vardy.

READ: Coleen Rooney and husband Wayne put on united display amid ongoing 'Wagatha Christie' case

Looking like she was ready for a showdown, the beautiful mother-of-four looked sleek and professional wearing a dazzling black power suit, which she accessorised with a pair of Gucci loafers, and carried a swish Chanel bag. She wore her honey-toned tresses in a half-up, half-down style and rocked neutral, glowing makeup.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Coleen

However, onlookers were surprised to see the star with a medical walking boot on one foot. This type of equipment is used to protect the foot and ankle after an injury or surgery. We hope Coleen is OK!

MORE: Coleen Rooney's never seen before party dress will totally wow you

In 2019, the Liverpool-born beauty accused former I'm A Celebrity star Rebekah of leaking stories from her private Instagram account to The Sun after a months-long sting operation.

Coleen wearing a suit and Gucci shoes as she arrived at court

Rebekah, who is married to professional footballer Jamie Vardy, denied the accusation and is suing Coleen for libel.

Coleen's husband Wayne seen arriving at the court

Last year, Rebekah broke down in tears on Loose Women as she spoke about the stress she experienced and the horrific online abuse she was subjected to in the aftermath of the spat. During the interview, Rebekah explained how the online row resulted in her being hospitalised in the late stages of her pregnancy. "It's really hard because we are in the middle of a legal battle and I can't really say too much at the minute," she said.

READ: Coleen Rooney's four wedding dresses with husband Wayne are nothing alike

On being seven months pregnant when it all happened, she explained: "It was really really hard. It is probably up there with one of the worst things that I have had to deal with apart from being abused when I was younger."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.