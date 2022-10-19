Coleen Rooney surprised her fans on Wednesday, when she appeared in a new advertising campaign alongside one of her four sons.

The proud mum posed in a black-and-white Balenciaga outfit paired with a striking green handbag and wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

She beamed as she placed one arm around the shoulder of her eldest son Kai, 12, who looked very dapper in a T-shirt and black suit.

A series of images from the campaign were posted to hairstylist Patrick Wilson's Instagram account, which he captioned: "@coleen_rooney got the patch snatch [green heart emoji] @cricketfashion Directed by @kloss_films Styled @justinecricket @thewolfclub Make up @rebeccaspendlove Hair @patrickwilson #balanciaga #cricket #cricketfashion #coleenrooney #patchsnatch #klossfilms."

Coleen and her husband, retired England footballer Wayne Rooney, also share Klay, nine, Kit, six, and Cass, four, and live together at their £20million Cheshire mansion.

Coleen and Wayne first met at age 12, started dating when they were 16 and married in June 2008 when Coleen was 22.

Coleen posed with her son (scroll through)

Back in 2018 after welcoming her fourth son, Coleen told The Mirror that she was done at four children. "I'm done having any more, definitely," she revealed.

"I have always said I would like three children, so four was pushing it." She added: "I was never obsessed with having a girl in the first place. It would’ve been nice but I’ve got the boys."

Coleen said about expanding her brood: "Going from three to four kids wasn't as big a shock, but going from two to three was."

The star is a proud mum

However, in March 2022, a source told Heatworld that Coleen could be considering trying for a little girl, especially now that her youngest son, Cass, started school this September.

Last month, the star mum shared a very different photo of her son Kai in his uniform about to set off for school, where he is starting Year 8.

