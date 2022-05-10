Rebekah Vardy wears sleek dress at Wagatha Christie trial day one

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday morning, Rebekah Vardy was pictured arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in London to start the proceedings in the commonly known 'Wagatha Christie' libel trial involving Coleen Rooney.

Ready for action, the busy working mother looked gorgeous as she arrived, wearing a £890 chic navy blue shirt dress by Edeline Lee that came with statement gold buttons and cinched-in, defined waist belt. The brunette beauty added high heels, carried a large designer bag, also in navy, and wore a selection of earrings. The reality star added dark shades, too.

Mother-of-four Coleen arrived just before Rebekah, looking sleek and professional wearing a dazzling black power suit, which she accessorised with a pair of Gucci loafers, and carried a swish Chanel bag.

Rebekah looked lovely in her Edeline Lee dress

She wore her honey-toned tresses in a half-up, half-down style and rocked neutral, glowing makeup.

In 2019, Coleen accused former Rebekah of leaking stories from her private Instagram account to The Sun after a months-long sting operation.

Coleen wore a Mugler suit

Rebekah, who is married to professional footballer Jamie Vardy, denied the accusation and is suing Coleen for libel.

Lawyers have alleged that Rebekah authorised her agent Caroline Watt to access her personal Instagram account, which was then used to monitor Coleen's posts and to pass information on to The Sun. Rebekah hasn't addressed the allegations online for quite some time. Back in February, the 39-year-old chose to ignore the continuing legal drama, and instead shared a snapshot showing her and her daughter at Dancing on Ice.

The sweet selfie sees Rebekah and five-year-old Sofia beaming for the camera after watching the show. Mum-of-five Rebekah was famously a contestant on Dancing on Ice just last year, when she teamed up with pro skater Andy Buchanan.

