Amanda Holden and model daughter Lexi make incredible red carpet debut

Amanda Holden and her lookalike daughter Lexi turned heads at the Fashion Awards on Monday evening.

Dressed to impress, the mother-daughter duo pulled out all the stops as they graced the red carpet in all their finery. True to form, Amanda, 51, posed up a storm in the most striking red latex gown.

Her bold figure-hugging dress featured off-the-shoulder bardot sleeves, head-to-toe ruched detailing and a daring built-in bralette. The BGT judge elevated her glamorous getup with a matching red manicure, dazzling statement earrings and a simple gold bracelet.

As for hair and makeup, the Heart radio presenter went for a sleek hairdo, a bronzed complexion, lashings of mascara, a sweep of highlighter and a glossy nude lip.

The duo made a bold entrance

Lexi, meanwhile, rocked an ethereal, fashion-forward black gown complete with mesh panels, a tulle skirt and a corseted top. Opting for a seamless all-black look, she teamed her gorgeous number with a pair of towering suede heels, layered necklaces and quirky drop earrings.

Instagram fans raced to heap praise on the duo, with one writing: "Stunning as always," whilst a second penned: "Some wonderful genes right there, you must be so proud, she's beautiful."

Amanda looked flawless on the red carpet

Reacting to Lexi's bold look, a third chimed: "What a beautiful young woman, she's got the world at her feet," and a fourth added: "Wow, what a stunner".

Amanda and Lexi's joint red-carpet appearance comes after the BGT judge shared an exciting update regarding her 16-year-old daughter's modelling career at Storm.

Speaking to The Sun's Fabulous magazine, Amanda said: "At the moment, Lexi's learning her craft — how to pose, how to walk. And then we will release her into the modelling world."

Amanda and Chris share two daughters together

The presenter went on to say: "She's super-excited and has the right mentality — she's very unfazed by things, is not easily impressed, and doesn't suffer fools.

"All of those qualities Chris and I have, so she's been brought up like that. She'll be looked after because she can look after herself pretty well. And she's got a tiger mummy and a daddy as well."

Amanda shares her two girls – Lexi and nine-year-old Hollie – with her husband, Chris Hughes. The couple have been happily married since December 2008 when they tied the knot at Babington House in Somerset.

