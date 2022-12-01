Amanda Holden unveils festive transformation in PVC boots and tulle mini skirt

Amanda Holden is no stranger to dressing up for the occasion – and she pulled out all the stops to mark December 1 during her Heart Breakfast show on Thursday.

LATEST: Amanda Holden says she's 'Team David' as star's BGT future remains 'up in the air'

The 51-year-old Britain's Got Talent presenter wowed in a fabulously festive soldier costume as she posed alongside fellow host Ashley Roberts in twinning Nutcracker uniforms. The glamorous gals flanked their co-host Jamie Theakston, who drew the short straw when it came to his costume and was dressed as a Christmas tree. Amanda looked uber glamorous in her tiny tulle mini skirt with a button-down military jacket.

= Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden reacts to David Walliams BGT controversy

Amanda looked picture perfect in a pair of PVC thigh-high boots with a killer heel as she posed up a storm next to her colleagues.

MORE: Simon Cowell unrecognisable in new video: fans all say the same thing

A drum and a feather-embellished hat completed her red, gold and black solider costume to perfection. "Happy 1st December," the I Can See Your Voice star captioned the delightful snapshot.

Amanda posed with Heart Breakfast colleagues Ashley Roberts and Jamie Theakston

The mother-of-two's fans were loving her daring look, with one penning, "You are just so fabulous" and another enthusing, "May the Christmas spirit be with you." A third follower echoed: "Haha ace you all look amazing."

Meanwhile, Amanda has just opened up about her style ethos in a new interview, revealing the string of Ofcom complaints about her BGT outfits never fails to make her laugh.

Amanda wowed in the most dramatic PVC boots

Discussing her love of courting controversy, Amanda joked that it's "what it’s all about" for her.

GORGEOUS: 12 celebrities who recycled their wedding dresses - and Amanda Holden's look is amazing

She told The Sun's Fabulous magazine: "It's hilarious how much controversy my outfits have caused - people have got so much time on their hands.

"I mean, no really one paid much attention to what I wore when I was in my twenties or thirties. I never like to buy clothes I can't wear, the following year — or again and again — so it’s never going to be anything that’s too mad."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.