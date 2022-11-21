Amanda Holden turns heads in mesmerising cut out dress on star-studded red carpet The star looked phenomenal in turquoise

Amanda Holden looked seriously beautiful when she rocked up at the Hilton Hotel on Park Lane to host the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards on Monday night.

The Heart Radio presenter, 51, was a vision in a satin ballgown, complete with a figure-hugging corset adorned with satin panels, and a rippling mermaid skirt in a striking teal hue. Her enchanting asymmetrical dress featured an elegant long sleeve, sweetheart neckline and daring cut-out bust, along with a head-turning thigh-split that showcased her incredible figure. We are speechless, Amanda!

The Britain's Got Talent judge matched her glamorous ensemble with delicate slingbacks adorned with glittering rhinestones. As for her hair and makeup, the doting mother-of-two had her golden tresses perfectly styled in 1920's inspired waves.

Amanda looked incredible in a figure-flattering teal gown

Her camera-ready makeup look was comprised of a glowy foundation paired with a golden blush, fluttery false lashes and a plumping pink lip. Divine!

The Variety Club Showbusiness Awards will donate its proceeds to Variety, the Children’s Charity which is one of the most trusted children's charities in the world.

Over the past 70 years, the organisation has given close to £1.6 billion in grants globally to help children who are disabled or disadvantaged, with hundreds of millions of pounds going to the 1.3 million disabled and 4 million disadvantaged children in the UK.

The star hosted the red carpet at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards

The organisation is also responsible for setting up their famous Sunshine Coaches which are specially adapted minibuses catering to SEND schools and other non-profit organisations working with disabled and disadvantaged children.

Amanda was given her award alongside Simon Cowell, Gary Barlow, Strictly's Molly Rainford and supermodel Naomi Campbell who are just a small number of celebrities being recognised by the charity.

