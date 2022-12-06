Louise Redknapp delights fans in Peacocks knitted dress that has the best price tag

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp always looks super chic and on Monday evening, she alerted her legions of followers to a brand new outfit that has dropped online at Peacocks, the high street fashion brand she has an exclusive collection with.

The mother-of-two shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself shooting a truly gorgeous black glitter dress with a matching cardigan. The pencil fit, body-con style number is such a stunning set to wear at Christmas, and best of all, it costs just £38 and all sizes are currently available online. Amazing!

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's 5 Fashion Commandments

The former Strictly Come Dancing star has had a successful line with Peacocks for just over a year now. Speaking about the collaboration, the singer said: “Peacocks has been a high street staple for many years, catering to families up and down the country. I hugely support their ethos of affordable, quality clothes for all and as a mum I appreciate their focus on both style and durability.”

And when it comes to her favourite thing about the edit, the 48-year-old quipped: “From the school run to a night out with girlfriends, the pieces in my edit will have you looking and feeling your best from morning until night.

Louise shooting her range at Peacocks

"I’m all about price per wear and getting clothes you can keep re-wearing in different ways to create new looks."

Here at HELLO! We are all about the royals and the lovely Louise told us who her best-dressed royal is.

Louise's outfit:

Womens Black Sparkle Jumper Dress and Cardigan Set, £38, Peacocks

"It’s a really hard one. Obviously back in the day Diana was super stylish and I think still sets trends today. I think she still plays a really big part in the world of fashion. Currently I like Megan’s relaxed style, I think she wears a lot of pieces that I would wear. A nice classic oversized shirt, lots of denim and she keeps things quite simple. I think she’s got a great fashion style."

