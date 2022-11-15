Louise Redknapp stuns in ruched designer dress with totally unique detail

It's common knowledge that Louise Redknapp is a well-practised high street shopper – but it seems her fashion vocabulary doesn't stop there. The mother-of-two recently appeared on the cover of Fault Magazine, sporting an outfit crafted by one of Britain's hottest designers.

For the glossy cover shoot, Louise sported a striking mini dress by no other than Richard Quinn. Boasting all-over tangerine-coloured blooms and green foliage set against a rich black backdrop, the velvet number was a sight to behold.

Fans were particularly struck by a unique yet exquisite detail the dress possessed. The frock, which made its debut on the designer's Autumn/Winter 2022 runway, came complete with integrated gloved sleeves – a feature that has become instantly recognisable as one of Quinn's designs.

Costing £1,198, the dress also showcased stunning ruched detailing and a V-neck. Louise teamed the luxury piece with some point-toe high heels for the full wow-factor effect.

The singer wore her caramel locks down loose for the shoot and showcased a natural yet camera-ready makeup look. A honied skin tone, a dusty rose eyeshadow blend and a dark brow made for a radiant beauty palette.

Louise Redknapp stunned in a Richard Quinn dress

The star took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes clip of the occasion with her doting fans online. She captioned the playful post: "So much fun shooting for @fault_magazine. Super Magic is out now. Team…Photographer: @jackalexanderUK Stylist: @thomasgeorgewulbern Makeup: Rebekah Lidstone @rebekahmakeup Hair: @alexpriceglam @afrankagency Words: @miles_holder."

The singer looked fabulous in florals

Louise's fans adored her floral outfit. "You look stunning Louise," one wrote, while another said: "Yaaas girl, nailed all the magic here." A third commented: "Simply lovely," and a fourth noted: "Stunning as always."

In other news, Louise has put together the perfect party edit with Peacocks ahead of the Christmas holidays, and couldn't help but show off all the pieces on her Instagram. The mother-of-two shared all the different items from her edit, including the most gorgeous see-through tie-neck blouse.

