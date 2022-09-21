Louise Redknapp wears slinky crop top and blazer in sassy new pictures

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday evening, the gorgeous Lousie Redknapp looked incredible as she posed up a storm on Instagram, advertising her latest edit with high street store Peacocks.

Showing off her physique in a crop top, tights and a streamlined blazer, the star wrote: "Loving the pieces from my new @peacocks_fashion Edit. Looking forward to you seeing the full collection over the coming weeks. Check out the first pieces of my new edit in store and online now xxx *AD."

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's 5 Fashion Commandments

Louise has been an ambassador for the brand now for around a year and it's been a roaring success. The whole range is curated by the mother-of-two and reflects her own personal style.

When it comes to clothes that make her feel at her most confident, she previously told HELLO!: "For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right; if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident, and you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into."

"I think clothes are really important because they play a big part in your confidence. It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple."

She added: "I don't do this whole, 'that's nice for a Saturday night' and 'that's nice for a Monday morning', to me you should be able to wear what you wear on a Monday morning, and on a Saturday night, but just dress it up; different shoes, bag, different hair, different blazer.

Womens Black Blazer, £30.00, Peacocks

"I try not to over complicate my wardrobe. You need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match."

