Louise Redknapp wows in sleek leather blazer and statement heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp has released yet another collection with Peacocks in time for Christmas. The star took to social media to share the news, posting a series of images from a campaign shoot via her Instagram Stories.

SEE: Louise Redknapp commands attention in knee-high leather boots

Louise, 48, donned a faux leather blazer featuring a patent black hue and a structured silhouette, which she paired with some classic, high-waisted velvet trousers – also boasting a midnight colour. She layered a simple white T-shirt under the jacket to create an effortlessly casual look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp stuns in designer dress with striking detail

The former singer wore her caramel hair down loose in the images and showed off a camera-ready beauty look. A honied complexion, defined contouring and a flutter of mascara highlighted her natural features.

MORE: Louise Redknapp looks unreal in sheer leotard - just wait 'til you see her new hair

Louise took to social media to share the snaps via her Instagram page. She captioned the post: "@peacocksfashion The velvet trousers."

Louise Redknapp went hell for leather

Shop Louise's latest collection with the high street label and recreate her seasonal aesthetic in time for winter.

Black PU Blazer, £28, Peacocks

Black Velvet Wide Leg Trousers, £16, Peacocks

Looking to invest in a leather jacket that will last you a lifetime? HURR are offering an array of leather jacket options for you to try before you buy. We particularly love this shape with a fur trim- perfect for pre-Christmas parties.

Cropped Edward Jacket, £83 - £217, HURR

It's common knowledge that Louise is a well-practised high street shopper – but it seems her fashion vocabulary doesn't stop there. The mother-of-two recently appeared on the cover of Fault Magazine, sporting an outfit crafted by one of Britain's hottest designers.

The star stunned in head-to-toe black

For the glossy cover shoot, Louise sported a striking mini dress by no other than Richard Quinn. Boasting all-over tangerine-coloured blooms and green foliage set against a rich black backdrop, the velvet number was a sight to behold.

MORE: Louise Redknapp displays slender physique in all-black workout gear after reunion with son Charley

Fans were particularly struck by a unique yet exquisite detail the dress possessed. The frock, which made its debut on the designer's Autumn/Winter 2022 runway, came complete with integrated gloved sleeves – a feature that has become instantly recognisable as one of Quinn's designs.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.