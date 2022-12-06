Priyanka Chopra dazzles in form-fitting hot pink dress - and Nick Jonas approves! It is definitely her color!

Priyanka Chopra is seemingly having the time of her life while traveling through the UAE, and the most glamorous too!

The epic looks have not stopped coming from the star as she travels abroad for a series of fabulous events, including the star-studded Red Sea International Film Festival.

Her latest is no exception, taking a Bvlgari event in Dubai by storm as she dazzled in a hot pink gown, simultaneously drowned in impressive diamonds and stones.

To celebrate the Eden, Garden of Wonders collection in Dubai, she opted for a figure-flattering, skin-tight gown in a perfect hot pink color which featured a plunging neckline lined with gemstones, perfectly coordinating with the blindingly bright diamond necklace she had on.

What's more, she amped up the glamor to a whole other level by adding a voluminous, multi-layered silk jacket, which made her the epitome of old Hollywood glamor with its billowing sleeves and long train.

"What a gorgeous evening celebrating @bulgari’s Eden, Garden of Wonders collection in Dubai with my dear friend @jc.babin," she wrote in her caption.

Hot pink is definitely her color

She also made sure to highlight Lucia Silvestri's work, who is the executive creative director at Bvlgari. She wrote: "Your exquisite designs are so beautiful, and bring so much joy to everyone who wears them. I'm so proud to be your ambassador."

Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas was one of the very first supporters of her stunning fashion moment, taking to the comments to write: "Hottie," as his official stamp of approval.

Earlier during her getaway the star shined bright in a stunning yellow gown

Many of the actress' fans were quick to follow suit, flooding her with compliments such as: "BVLGARI 'S BARBIE GIRL," and: "OMG gorgeous!!!! I can't!!!!" as well as: "No words to define your hotness!!" plus another fan also wrote: "Beautiful!! I bet it was a fantastic time!!"

The mother-of-one has looked consistently spectacular in bright colors throughout her trip, opting for a blazing yellow silk dress for the film festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

