Priyanka Chopra dons attention-grabbing bikini during family summer break

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Priyanka Chopra showed off her incredible physique in a tiny black bikini as she soaked up the sunshine alongside her beau, Nick Jonas, and their adorable baby daughter.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with rare photo of baby Malti and husband Nick Jonas

Taking to her Instagram, the stunning actress shared a sun-kissed snap flaunting her figure-hugging swimwear. Opting for a sporty, contrasting black and white bikini layered with a floaty mesh cover-up, the 40-year-old mastered the chic poolside look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming family video

The mum-of-one accessorised with a pair of black sunglasses, a baseball cap, dainty gold jewellery and a polka dot scarf. She captioned her post: "Sundaze" followed by a pair of heart emojis.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra displays array of swimwear for island vacation with Nick Jonas

MORE: Priyanka Chopra shares throwback baby photograph as fans get emotional

Priyanka's 81 million followers flocked to the comment section to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "QUEEN ENERGY" whilst a second remarked: "Just so gorgeous".

Priyanka rocked a flattering bold bikini

A third fan similarly noted: "Priyanka you are a princess" and a fourth added: "So gorgeous, enjoy with your beautiful family".

MORE: 10 best black & white swimsuits

In a separate photo, the actress gave fans a rare glimpse of her baby daughter Malti Marie alongside doting dad, Nick. In the sweet polaroid snap, the six-month-old tot paddled in a swimming pool between Priyanka's legs, whilst Nick leant in close to his gorgeous wife.

High Waist Bikini, £130, Perfect Moment

Prepped for the sizzling August heat, the couple's youngster was spotted wearing an adorable white sunhat.

The loved-up couple doted on their baby

Priyanka and Nick, 29, welcomed Malti in January via surrogate, but sadly their bundle of joy had to stay in a special NICU unit until the pair were finally able to bring her home in May. On Mother's Day, Priyanka shared the first photo of Malti with a heartfelt message about her arrival.

Captioning a sweet snap of the family-of-three, Priyanka penned: "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced.

The actress penned a gushy post

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

She finished by adding: "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.