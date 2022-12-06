The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki strips it back in cigarette pants for Fashion Awards 2022 We stan a tall queen

Following her triumphant appearance on Season 5 of The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki has graced many a red carpet in recent weeks. Be it an haute couture Christian Dior gown, a classic little black dress or a simple crisp white shirt combination, Elizabeth knows how to effortlessly make a statement under the limelight.

The actress attended The Fashion Awards 2022 alongside British Vogue editor Edward Enninful on Monday evening. She exuded timeless elegance in a fresh white shirt which was settled partially unbuttoned and a pair of high-waisted black cigarette trousers, both crafted by Dior.

Elizabeth slipped on a pair of sheer black tights under her elegant trousers, in addition to some black point-toe heels complete with crystal embellishment.

Elizabeth Debicki was a dream in Dior

The star opted for a natural makeup look to highlight her defined features and wore her blonde hair down loose in a gently waved style.

The actress arrived arm-in-arm with Edward Enninful

With a helping hand from her trusty stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, Elizabeth championed modest simplicity as opposed to the many bold sequined looks that made an appearance at the event.

Upon seeing the actress' outfit of choice online, fans of the Netflix show flocked to share their thoughts. "Woaah lovely," one wrote, while another said: "Splendid." A third added: "Flawless" and a fourth noted: "Every single look was immaculate."

Elizabeth loves a low-key look for red carpet appearances

Clothing trends for 2022 have much been centred on bright colours, sheer material and garments that take us back to the late nineties/early noughties. But Elizabeth is proving to us, time and time again, that less is in fact sometimes more.

The Australian actress recently wore another unadorned ensemble, proving that black needn't be boring. She wore a simple plunge black midi-dress, with a plunging neckline that accentuated her statuesque figure (the actress is an impressive 6'3") at the ‘Netflix TV Celebration: Cocktails + Conversations.' The satin slip dress had a delicate visible cream mesh lining at the leg slit, which Debicki paired with red wine-coloured stilettos, a gold choker necklace and some statement earrings.

