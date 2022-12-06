Abbey Clancy paints the town red in vintage bustier gown at The Fashion Awards The British model went all out in a vintage Gucci garment

Abbey Clancy graced the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 on Monday evening, causing a serious stir in an iconic vintage Gucci by Tom Ford dress from the 2003 F/W collection.

The British model, 36, beguiled in the scarlet gown crafted from luxurious satin. Complete with a figure-skimming corseted front adorned with silver eyelets, Abbey's dress cascaded down her svelte silhouette and pooled into a floor-sweeping train. A low-cut neckline showcased Abbey's gold and diamond choker and glittering floral studs from Hermes.

The star styled her honey-blonde tresses in a sweeping side parting, elevating her old-school glamour with an enchanting 'fox-eye' makeup look, dramatic contour and taupe lip.

Abbey's romantic red ensemble sent fans into a frenzy when she shared photos from the star-studded event on her Instagram page.

Abbey rocked vintage Gucci by Tom Ford

Hundreds of fans flocked to the comments to leave flame emojis and heart-eyes beneath her series of photographs, while others wrote: "Smoke show," and "Lady in red."

If you recognise Abbey's enchanting red dress, you may remember its appearance at the 2021 Met Gala, when TikTok star Addison Rae debuted a platinum blonde hairstyle in the timeless dress.

The rise of vintage garments on major red carpets has seen a notable shift in the sustainable fashion movement. Even the Princess of Wales made a style statement at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston on Friday night in a rented dress.

Princess Kate's 'Sabina Maxi Dress' from Solace London typically retails for $525, but is available to hire on the fashion rental platform from just £74.

The British model made a case for vintage fashion

With many rental sites such as HURR, By Rotation and My Wardrobe HQ offering up affordable and more mindful approaches to dressing, especially for occasion wear, it's no surprise that royals and celebrities alike have finally hopped onto the second-hand bandwagon.

