Alex Scott pleads with fans for help following amusing wardrobe mishap - watch The presenter got stuck in her embellished dress

Alex Scott oozed glamour on the red carpet at The Fashion Awards 2021 on Monday evening, arriving at London's Royal Albert Hall in an embellished black ballgown with a daring backless design.

SEE: Alex Scott could be a Spice Girl in silky sporty jumpsuit

Though The One Show host looked incredible at the event, it wasn't all glitz and glamour as once she returned home, she realised she was stuck in her outfit. Taking to Instagram to ask fans for help with her fashion mishap, the Football Focus star shared a hilarious video of herself trying to undo the dazzling garment.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott gets stuck in her dress after The Fashion Awards 2021

"I thought I was doing really well," Alex told fans. "Got home really early... well, earlish. Sober... ish!"

The 37-year-old clutched at the fastening behind her dress before she realised she really was stuck in the gown. "Can't take my dress off!" she told fans in a panic.

SEE: Alex Scott's daily diet revealed: The One Show host's breakfast, lunch & dinner

MORE: Alex Scott's stunning £1.5million London home revealed – photos

Alex told fans she was stuck in her dress

"I can't get it off! I'm stuck! So annoying!" Alex revealed, before admitting she would have to sleep in the dress.

"I've got to sleep in it... Help!" the star exclaimed. We've all been there, Alex!

The presenter may have struggled with a wardrobe malfunction once she got home, but her look certainly proved to be one of the most jaw-dropping looks of the night.

Looking sophisticated in an all-black ensemble, Alex's floor-length ballgown perfectly complemented her gym-honed silhouette.

Alex often rocks a smokey eye and dramatic lashes on the red carpet

Alex styled her hair in a sleek ponytail that cascaded down her back, with the front sections of her hair in sophisticated curls that framed her pretty features.

Rocking a daring smokey eye and dramatic lashes, the presenter brought a modern touch to a 1920s inspired look - and we're loving it!

It's not the first time this month Alex has left us swooning over her effortless sense of style. Taking to the red carpet at the ITV Palooza, the star styled a tuxedo-style jacket with an elegant silky co-ord as she arrived at the Royal Festival Hall.

Teaming a strappy satin bralette with high-waisted trousers, Alex looked incredible as she bared her toned midriff in the Emporio Armani set.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.