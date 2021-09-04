Suited and booted for her latest red carpet appearance, Olivia Colman looked absolutely regal on Friday as she attended the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Donning a statement two-piece suit from Armani Prive, The Crown star's velvet jacket certainly turned heads thanks to its glittering silver panels and military-style buttons.

Olivia walked the red carpet at the 78th Venice International Film Festival

Accessorised to perfection, Olivia added a hint of sparkle to her outfit as she stepped out in metallic silver heels and dangly diamond earrings. Sweeping her brunette hair back into a sleek updo, the actress opted for natural and dewy makeup as she combined a grey smokey eye with a honey-hued blusher and a berry-kissed lip gloss – divine.

The A-lister wore a velvet suit by Armani

In love with Olivia's elegant ensemble? You might be surprised by just how easy it is to recreate her designer look for less.

Retailing at a total of £338, Reiss' luxurious velvet blazer, £268, looks so chic teamed with the high-waisted 'Poppy' trousers, now reduced to £70 in the sale. A timeless and versatile outfit that'll never go out of style, the brand recommends accessorising with strappy sandals and a shimmering silk vest.

Velvet Blazer, £268, Reiss

Velvet 'Poppy' Trousers, £70, Reiss

If you're searching for something with an even lower price point, then Nasty Gal has you covered. Priced at an affordable £33, this velvet padded blazer is almost identical to Olivia's with its statement pointed shoulders and tailored fit. While the jacket is a stand-alone piece, there are plenty of velvet trousers available on the high street; you could even mix and match with Reiss' high-waisted pair.

Velvet Padded Blazer, £33, Nasty Gal

While fans of The Crown prepare to watch Imelda Staunton take on the role of Queen Elizabeth II in series five of the hit Netflix show, Olivia has been seriously switching up projects. Set to play a fantasist murderer in the upcoming Sky drama, Landscapers, the actress' latest role is a far cry from her critically acclaimed portrayal of the British monarch.

Olivia Colman films inside beautiful family home

Back in 2019, Olivia told HELLO! of her great respect for the Queen, having played her during some of the darkest days of her reign, including the Aberfan tragedy, the oil crisis and miners' strikes, along with her own family conflicts in the run-up to the Silver Jubilee.

Speaking ahead of the premiere for the third series of The Crown, Olivia said: "Having never really considered what I thought of her and now having played her, I think she is extraordinary. She said she would serve her country and that is what she has done – and she is now in her 90s and still serving her country. I think she is amazing. I would have definitely retired by now!"

