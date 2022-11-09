The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki stuns in cut-out Dior gown for star-studded event The star looked divine in Dior

Elizabeth Debicki has stepped into the shoes of Princess Diana for Season 5 of The Crown – and the show's fans could not be more excited to see her story unravel. The Australian-born star stepped out in a sweeping Dior gown to attend The Crown Season 5 World Premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane alongside her glittering co-stars.

Elizabeth, 32, looked divine in a sleek black gown crafted by the esteemed French fashion house. Featuring a sleeveless silhouette, a floor-length train, a sumptuous crepe fabric, a sculpted wrap bodice, cut-out panels and a scarf-like halterneck feature, the dress, which was sourced from Dior's Spring/Summer 2022 Couture collection, perfectly accentuated the actress' willowy stature.

The actress, who stars as the former Princess of Wales in the series, wore her platinum blonde hair swept up in an elegant bun and opted for a natural makeup blend to highlight her striking features. A selection of delicate gold Dior bracelets added a touch of sparkle to her ebony ensemble.

Elizabeth was joined on the red carpet by her co-stars Imelda Staunton and Dominic West. Imelda looked smart in a classic black suit with a black tie and white shirt, offering up a contemporary masculine twist on classic female red carpet attire.

Elizabeth Debicki donned Dior for the glittering event

The Crown’s new series has provoked plenty of discussion in recent weeks, with controversy surrounding how the show will depict some important royal moments from the 1990s.

The actress showed off the sleek cut-out detailing of her dress

The new season of The Crown will cover the Queen’s reign from 1991 to 1997. This was a particularly tumultuous time for the late monarch, not least with the breakdown of then-Prince Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana.

Elizabeth is starring as Princess Diana in the hit Netflix show

According to the show’s season five synopsis: "With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date; as the public openly question their role in '90s Britain. As Queen Elizabeth II approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire."

