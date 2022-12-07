Heidi Klum steals the spotlight in sky-high stilettos and artsy mini dress The AGT judge floored fans in her abstract ensemble

Nobody nails a red carpet moment quite like Heidi Klum. From her avant-garde fits to glittering ballgowns and jaw-dropping Halloween costumes, the German-American supermodel never misses an opportunity to step into the spotlight.

On Tuesday, the America's Got Talent judge did just that at the People's Choice Awards, gracing the red carpet in an abstract print asymmetrical mini dress. Complete with an exaggerated open neckline, dramatic waist tie and mix n' match pleats, Heidi's head-turning white mini dress was emblazoned with artsy green splats.

The 49-year-old star slipped into a pair of towering sky-high boots that skimmed her thighs, sporting her signature platinum blonde hair in a poker straight style.

Heidi elevated her look with a dramatic smokey eye and emerald green eyeliner, highlighting the moss-hued accents in her vampy mini dress.

The AGT star rocked a white and green getup at the People's Choice Awards

The mother-of-four stopped on the carpet to pose for selfies with fans, whilst also stopping to chat with E! News' Laverne Cox.

In the amusing exchange, Heidi gave a demonstration of her yodelling skills after she was asked what act she would perform if she were a contestant on the popular talent competition show.

"I would yodel and make meatballs at the same time," she stated, adding, "I do love to yodel."

Heidi stopped to pose with fans on the red carpet

Speaking to Yahoo! Canada about her eccentric style, the Making The Cut presenter previously said: "I'm eclectic. Because I feel like I have so many different personalities. I don't know about you, but I go in the closet and I'm like, 'Well, what do I want to be today?' Sometimes I kind of feel hippie, you know, then I have my hair curly. And then I have my sandals on and a long dress with flowers. And then another day, I'm like, 'I feel I want to be really sexy today.'

"I like to have fun with patterns and with prints. I don't like to be somber. I like to have fun with fashion," she added

