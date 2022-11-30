Heidi Klum's daughter Leni wows in red lace lingerie The AGT star's daughter is an aspiring model

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni is attempting to carve out her own modeling career – and by the looks of it, she's well on her way to matching her mom's success.

The 18-year-old shared a stunning new post on Instagram on Tuesday which saw her posing in red lace lingerie while sitting in a sink and brushing her teeth for a new ad campaign photo for Intimissimi.

WATCH: Heidi Klum and Leni show off impressive dance moves

"Night time routine in the new intimissimi christmas lingerie pieces available and OUT NOW online and in all intimissimi stores! @intimissimiofficial," she captioned the gorgeous photo.

Leni's head-turning lingerie featured a balconette bra styled in sensual floral lace with a satin trim on the cups. She teamed it with the matching floral lace thong embellished with gold-finish eyelets with a jewel effect.

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "Wow... How can you be this sexy? Wow, totally jealous! What an insanely beautiful body and the face of an angel…"

A second said: "She is so beautiful!" A third added: "You look amazing and beautiful."

Leni's photo left fans stunned

Leni's solo photo comes just one day after she posed alongside her mom in matching bright red satin pajama sets to promote their joint campaign for the lingerie brand.

"Spoil yourself or someone on your gift list with new holiday pieces available in @intimissimiofficial stores and online," the caption with the campaign post read.

On a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the America's Got Talent judge opened up about how challenging she's finding it watching her children grow up.

Heidi and Leni posed in matching holiday pajama sets

The star discussed Leni, her eldest, moving away from home and went on to talk about how she's coping with her other three children getting older too. She said the whole process is "hard," and it never really lets up.

"First they have a car, and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared," she admitted.

The supermodel shares her children with ex-husband Seal, and while the pair divorced in 2014, they've developed an effective relationship as co-parents.

