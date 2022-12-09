8 times Amanda Holden defied expectations in the latex trend There's no texture too shiny or slinky for the TV star

The ever-charming, ever-cheeky Amanda Holden is never shy to strut her stuff. The Britain's Got Talent judge knows just how to push the boundaries of fashion and regularly surprises with new, totally unexpected looks.

One of the presenter's favourite trends to tease in? You guessed it – latex. While she loves a denim combo, floral frock or a leather look, Amanda can't help herself when it comes to the risqué material.

We always admire the mother-of-two's confidence in the wardrobe department, so to celebrate her anti-aging style, we've rounded up all the times Amanda has rocked latex. Keep scrolling to marvel at more…

Think pink

Amanda took 'pink to make the boys wink' to a whole new level in this latex concoction. The star served up a total Barbie moment in this candy-coloured number while making an appearance on Britain's Got Talent.

Hot pants

Amanda surprised in a pair of latex hot pants and a coordinating bralette which she wore with a mesh bodysuit and a gold chainmail piece. Wowee.

Red gown

The star attended The Fashion Awards 2022 alongside her oldest daughter Lexi Hughes, looking ravishing in a red latex gown.

Halloween costume

A big fan of Halloween, Amanda dressed up as Morticia Adams in a latex black maxi dress while posing for a spooky snap with her tight-knit family.

The star delighted camera crews as she scooted to the studio in the costume, making her love for latex well-known.

LBD

Amanda didn't hold back in a latex mini dress featuring a striking neckline with cut-out detailing.

Thigh-High Boots

The mum-of-three made use of her musical theatre background as she posed up a storm in a pair of thigh-high latex boots while singing for an Instagram clip.

Catsuit

Never one to miss out on a behind-the-scenes snap, Amanda showed off her modelesque figure in a latex catsuit while dressing up in the slinky one piece.

