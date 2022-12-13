Kate Hudson channels Goldie Hawn's glamour in glittering sheer dress

Kate Hudson looked breathtaking in a glittering gown to join Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Monday evening.

"JIMMY!!! Tonight on @fallontonight," the blonde beauty announced on her Instagram, delighting her 16 million strong Instagram fanbase with a collection of photos from her appearance on the show. Kate joined Jimmy amid the release of her new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery featuring Daniel Craig.

The How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress rocked an elegant long-sleeved crop top and shimmering black cocktail skirt complete with sky-high splits from US brand Chrome Hearts - and we can so see her mom Goldie Hawn's style influence in the glamorous getup.

Kate's effortlessly chic LBD was emblazoned with a gothic cross print, while black sequinned panels highlighted her modelesque silhouette.

Kate looked unreal in her black metallic co-ord

The mother-of-four styled her flowing blonde hair in glamorous sweeping curls, elevating her look with several pieces of silver jewellery encrusted in diamonds.

The Hollywood socialite often gets compared to her mom Goldie, with whom she shares an incredibly close bond. The mother-daughter duo are often seen attending red carpet events together, and Goldie loves to spend time at her daughter's home in order to be close to her grandchildren.

The actress shares an incredibly close bond with her mom

The Fabletics founder recently opened up in Byrdie's After Dark issue published on Monday that more children could be on the cards for her and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Speaking about having more children, the 43-year-old shared that she may not be done with having kids. "I don't even know if I'm done yet. I don’t have that answer yet," Kate expressed.

Kate currently shares her son, Ryder, 18, with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, and her son, Bingham, 11, with Muse singer, Matt Bellamy. She also shares her daughter, Rani, 4, with musician Danny.

"The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours," she added. "I’m not interested in forcing some conventional idea of love or marriage."

