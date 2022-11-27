Kate Hudson details lessons she learned from Goldie Hawn: 'Mom is really onto something' The actress has always been ahead of the curve according to her daughter

The phrase "mother knows best" really does ring true when it comes to Kate Hudson's relationship with her mom, Goldie Hawn.

The actress, who recently celebrated her 77th birthday, has been no doubt an inspiration to many during her decades-long career, but most importantly, she has taught her daughter a lot of what she knows and practices today.

The Almost Famous lead revealed that when it comes to skincare, her mom was truly a pioneer as she explored different wellness practices, admitting that though maybe weird at the time, her mother was definitely up to something.

WATCH: Goldie Hawn reveals heartbreaking battle with depression

Taking to Instagram to share a clip filmed for Vogue, Kate explained how her mother's habits are to credit for her incredible glow today.

"People always ask me like, 'What advice does your mom give you?' especially with skincare and beauty and stuff," she said, revealing that: "So we actually give each other advice."

Detailing just how ahead of the times her mom has always been, she recalled: "She was into stuff way before anyone was into it. My mom was like, drinking mushroom juice…"

Kate detailed how her mom's habits stayed with her

She added: "She had a Chinese medicine doctor that would bring these tinctures to the house and these big things that looked like animals floating inside of them but they really were just roots."

Recalling her reaction to Goldie's seemingly other-worldly wellness habits, she said: "She'd drink it and I'd be like, 'What are you doing?!'" recalling her hesitancy and aversion to it.

The star recently shared a sentimental tribute to her mom for her birthday

However, she eventually learned Goldie was definitely on the right track, admitting: "As I got older, I was like, 'Mom is really onto something."

Kate maintained to Vogue that she has definitely incorporated into her routine many of her mom's lessons, particularly when it comes to mental health, explaining that it was also Goldie who expressed to her the importance of self-care and "mental fitness" through daily meditation.

