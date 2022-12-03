Kate Hudson is Goldie Hawn’s double in sixties mini dress you need to see Kate and Goldie share a super close bond

Kate Hudson is on a roll with the show-stopping looks as of late. If there is anyone who can style out a series of awe-inducing red carpet looks, it's the Knives Out: Glass Onion actress. The star showed off an array of looks she has sported at various press events to promote her new film, and one in particular caught our eye.

The 43-year-old channelled her iconic character Penny Lane in a sixties-style mini dress. Featuring an ebony hue, long fluted sleeves, a micro-mini silhouette and a figure-skimming fit, the playful number effortlessly served up gothic romance with a tinge of boho flair.

With the help of her trusty stylist Sophie Lopez, the actress crafted an outfit that her model mother Goldie Hawn would certainly approve of.

Kate completed her look by wearing her golden locks down loose and cascading past her shoulders. She styled her hair in a half-up-half-down princess 'do and opted for a natural beauty palette.

Kate Hudson looked incredible in the flared mini dress

She took to social media to share her nostalgic attire with fans online, also including a number of other outfit images for fans to peruse. Kate captioned the fashionable post: " Press days #glassonion #gocozyish."

Kate shares a close bond with her mother Goldie Hawn

Fans adored the variety of Kate's looks and quickly took to Instagram to share their adoration for the star's style. "You look stunning Kate," one wrote, while another added: "Looking fab." A third noted: "Such a beauty," and a fourth simply added: "Slay."

The mother-daughter duo love a red carpet outing together

Kate isn't afraid of a va va voom moment – as her latest look proves. The Hollywood star graced the pages of Netflix Queue Magazine in a feminine corset concoction, tapping into one of this year's hottest Victorian trends.

The silver screen expert mesmerized in a fuchsia pink corset boasting a satin finish, ribbed boning, a silhouette-defining scoop neck and shimmering gold hardware. She paired the partywear piece, which is very reminiscent of nineties Versace, with a pinstripe midi skirt – adding an office-friendly twist to her bombshell attire.

