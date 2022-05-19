Kate Hudson opens up about parenting style following hilarious experience with daughter Rani Rani just wants in on the fun!

Kate Hudson lets her daughter Rani Rose tag along on nearly everything she does, and fans are used to daily appearances from her in sweet videos.

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

Rani loves participating in anything her mom does, from getting dressed up to putting make-up on, and the star relents, even when it involves more adult situations.

So accustomed is the three-year-old to always being by her mom's side, that when it came to having to go to sleep and letting her mom go off to a party, little Rani wouldn't have it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate's new family video has fans asking the same thing

MORE: Kate Hudson shares never-before-seen photos of her lavish Los Angeles guest house

Kate opened up on Instagram Stories about the hilarious situation, and how she handled it, revealing that the urge to party runs in the family.

She explained: "Last night I let Rani have some adult party time and at bedtime she wailed (not cried, wailed!) 'I DON'T WANT TO MISS A PARTY MAMA.'" The actress immediately had a flashforward to what her daughter's teenage years might look like, writing a simple: "Uh oh."

She shared a sweet picture of the child looking happy and curious as ever, fascinated as she peered over the jewelry the party was promoting, of course wearing some glittery eyeshadow on her lids.

The hilarious revelation

The mom-of-three detailed her parenting approach, writing: "I of course validated her feelings and affirmed her feelings because I empathize and deeply understand." She went on to confess: "A family that parties together… keeps partying together."

MORE: Kate Hudson is a vision in blue in gorgeous flowing dress

MORE: Kate Hudson shares baby throwback that has fans gushing over Goldie Hawn

The party was surely a treat for Rani, as it was a star-studded evening with appearances including Leslie Mann, Zooey Decshanel, and her own grandmother, Goldie Hawn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

Kate absolutely dazzled for the event

Kate was a vision in blue, donning a cinched silk dress that perfectly accentuated her incredible figure for the occasion, which was in honor of celebrity-loved jewelry brand Oscar Massin.

Though all the diamonds and gold were certainly striking, fans couldn't help but fawn over her outfit, writing: "I've a major crush on you," as another joked: "Quite literally blue me away."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.