Carol Vorderman nails off-duty elegance in knit top and thigh-high boots

The humble high-neck top is a winter wardrobe staple, a fact Carol Vorderman swears by. The former Countdown star kept it simple with her latest look, that she showcased via social media for her fans to lap up.

Carol, 61, sported a classic grey high-neck top with a ribbed texture and long sleeves. She tucked the slinky piece into a pair of high-waisted black skinny jeans which were secured by a thick black leather belt with gold hardware.

The TV star infused her daywear attire with a touch of sass by stepping out in a pair of thigh-high boots, crafting a failproof yet fun ensemble.

While snapping away, Carol wore her caramel locks down loose and opted for a glammed-up beauty blend. A honied skin tone, a pink lip, a bronzed eyeshadow and a generous flutter of mascara highlighted her youthful features.

Carol took to social media to share her latest look with her doting fans online. She captioned the post: "LADY IN GREY. On air in a mo BBC RADIO WALES. Join me 11:30-2pm as ever on a Saturday. Tune in @bbcsounds. And for a shoutout on the show tell me this - what games do you like to play at Christmas time with your mates and your family? And which games are you missing from growing up?"

Fans and friends were quick to express their adoration for Carol's styling success. "Looking beautiful Carol," one user wrote, while another said: "100% gorgeouxè." A third noted: "Such a stunner," and a fourth penned: "Absolutely stunning."

On Friday, the presenter looked sensational as she styled out a daring blue jumpsuit and a pair of towering high heels. She shared a behind-the-scenes look where she and co-star Alison Hammond grabbed a quick selfie with legendary singer, Craig David.

"It's Friday," she enthused alongside a blue heart emoji. "God I love being part of the @thismorning family. Always a laugh with my date buster @gylesbrandreth and the fabulous @alisonhammond55 & @dermotoleary."

